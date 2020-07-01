Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill guest suite

12326 Verdant Ct. Available 06/01/20 Fantastic Townhome in STEELE CREEK area! - This brick-front town home is a WOW! END UNIT is light & bright w/ loads of space incl. LL Bonus or BR w/full bath & Office! Updated light fixtures throughout. Beautiful wood laminate floors thru main level which features LR, bayed Dining area & large eat-in Kitchen w/ island, refrigerator incl. Rear deck is perfect spot for the BBQ. Upstairs is Owners BR w/private bath & WIC, + large secondary BR & hall bath. Great location, versatile floor plan - use lower level as guest suite. **NO PETS!** Good cabinet/counter space in kitchen + pantry, & lots of additional storage throughout. Washer/ dryer incl. Neutral & ready to go! Located in booming southwest Charlotte, close to shops, restaurants, interstate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2189733)