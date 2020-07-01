All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12326 Verdant Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12326 Verdant Ct.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

12326 Verdant Ct.

12326 Verdant Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12326 Verdant Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
guest suite
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
guest suite
12326 Verdant Ct. Available 06/01/20 Fantastic Townhome in STEELE CREEK area! - This brick-front town home is a WOW! END UNIT is light & bright w/ loads of space incl. LL Bonus or BR w/full bath & Office! Updated light fixtures throughout. Beautiful wood laminate floors thru main level which features LR, bayed Dining area & large eat-in Kitchen w/ island, refrigerator incl. Rear deck is perfect spot for the BBQ. Upstairs is Owners BR w/private bath & WIC, + large secondary BR & hall bath. Great location, versatile floor plan - use lower level as guest suite. **NO PETS!** Good cabinet/counter space in kitchen + pantry, & lots of additional storage throughout. Washer/ dryer incl. Neutral & ready to go! Located in booming southwest Charlotte, close to shops, restaurants, interstate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2189733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 Verdant Ct. have any available units?
12326 Verdant Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12326 Verdant Ct. have?
Some of 12326 Verdant Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 Verdant Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12326 Verdant Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 Verdant Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 12326 Verdant Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12326 Verdant Ct. offer parking?
No, 12326 Verdant Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 12326 Verdant Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12326 Verdant Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 Verdant Ct. have a pool?
No, 12326 Verdant Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12326 Verdant Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12326 Verdant Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 Verdant Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12326 Verdant Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte