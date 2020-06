Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage Ranch on a cul-de-sac. All Brand New Beautiful Hardwood Floor. Except for Baths. Beautiful private backyard with patio for great entertaining and a storage shed. Convenience to Winget Park, Shopping- Premium Outlet Mall, Lake Wylie, and Carowinds! Come to see it today! Items of furniture can stay or remove if it useful or sell/give, just ask.