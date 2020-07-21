All apartments in Charlotte
12303 Jessica Place

12303 Jessica Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12303 Jessica Pl, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12303 Jessica Place Available 08/18/19 2 Story 3 Bed townhome in Prosperity Village - Subdivision: Prosperity Village
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 2003
Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Pets: Only With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot AIr, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Blythe Elem., Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School

This 2 story end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. The main level has a large living room, formal dining room and spacious kitchen overlooking den area. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and large stand in shower. The home also has a patio and storage closet. Located off DeArmon Rd. near Benfield Rd. Close to I-485 and easy commute to I-77, Northlake Mall, I-85 and Concord Mills. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1300 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.

(RLNE3596559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12303 Jessica Place have any available units?
12303 Jessica Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12303 Jessica Place have?
Some of 12303 Jessica Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12303 Jessica Place currently offering any rent specials?
12303 Jessica Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12303 Jessica Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12303 Jessica Place is pet friendly.
Does 12303 Jessica Place offer parking?
Yes, 12303 Jessica Place offers parking.
Does 12303 Jessica Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12303 Jessica Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12303 Jessica Place have a pool?
Yes, 12303 Jessica Place has a pool.
Does 12303 Jessica Place have accessible units?
No, 12303 Jessica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12303 Jessica Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12303 Jessica Place does not have units with dishwashers.
