Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12303 Jessica Place Available 08/18/19 2 Story 3 Bed townhome in Prosperity Village - Subdivision: Prosperity Village

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2003

Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Pets: Only With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot AIr, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Blythe Elem., Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School



This 2 story end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. The main level has a large living room, formal dining room and spacious kitchen overlooking den area. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and large stand in shower. The home also has a patio and storage closet. Located off DeArmon Rd. near Benfield Rd. Close to I-485 and easy commute to I-77, Northlake Mall, I-85 and Concord Mills. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1300 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.



(RLNE3596559)