1227 Rollins Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1227 Rollins Avenue

1227 Rollins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Rollins Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Commonwealth 3 Bedroom House - 3 bedroom house with 2.5 bathrooms. Has nice sized front and back decks. Nice backyard. Comes equipped with range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Has washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located near many shops and restaurants.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2896954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Rollins Avenue have any available units?
1227 Rollins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 Rollins Avenue have?
Some of 1227 Rollins Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Rollins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Rollins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Rollins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Rollins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1227 Rollins Avenue offer parking?
No, 1227 Rollins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Rollins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Rollins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Rollins Avenue have a pool?
No, 1227 Rollins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Rollins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1227 Rollins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Rollins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Rollins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

