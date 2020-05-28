1221 Scaleybark Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Two Bedroom Townhouse in Park Road Shopping Center !

Located on Scaleybark Rd near the Woodlawn Rd intersection.

Neighborhood is Madison Park. Convenient to Park Road shopping and Montford restaurants!

Water is included in rent.

Washer/dryer are in unit.



Spacious kitchen and living areas. Bedrooms are spacious.

Carpeted and vinyl flooring. Great fenced in patio area for entertaining.



Professionally Managed By SRP Management.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350.00 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.