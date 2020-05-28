All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1221 Scaleybark Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1221 Scaleybark Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM

1221 Scaleybark Road

1221 Scaleybark Road · (704) 350-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1221 Scaleybark Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Two Bedroom Townhouse in Park Road Shopping Center !
Located on Scaleybark Rd near the Woodlawn Rd intersection.
Neighborhood is Madison Park. Convenient to Park Road shopping and Montford restaurants!
Water is included in rent.
Washer/dryer are in unit.

Spacious kitchen and living areas. Bedrooms are spacious.
Carpeted and vinyl flooring. Great fenced in patio area for entertaining.

Professionally Managed By SRP Management.
Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350.00 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Scaleybark Road have any available units?
1221 Scaleybark Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Scaleybark Road have?
Some of 1221 Scaleybark Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Scaleybark Road currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Scaleybark Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Scaleybark Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Scaleybark Road is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Scaleybark Road offer parking?
No, 1221 Scaleybark Road does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Scaleybark Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Scaleybark Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Scaleybark Road have a pool?
No, 1221 Scaleybark Road does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Scaleybark Road have accessible units?
No, 1221 Scaleybark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Scaleybark Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Scaleybark Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1221 Scaleybark Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity