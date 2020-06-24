1218 Piedmont Park Drive

Amenities

Looking for a Cool Trendy Upscale Neighborhood with all types of Recreation and Outdoor Activities, this is the place!



Fabulous House, 2-years old, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms Home with Lighted Strolling Sidewalks to Renaissance Park; 145 Acres, Golf Course, 2 Softball Fields, 13 Tennis Courts, 9 Sand Volleyball Courts, Frisbee Golf Course, 6.5 Miles of Hiking and Biking Trails, Recreation Area and More.



Community Pool with Trendy Shops like Starbucks, Panera Bread and Chipotle Mexican Grill, minutes to Upscale Grocery and Retail, I-77 and I-485, Uptown, Southpark and Airport, all close by. You can even walk out your back door and cross over to the Farmer's Market for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables and more!



The Beautiful Home has an Open Modern Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Loft and Great Room, Patio with Backyard, Upgraded Kitchen with GE Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and Hardwood Cabinets. Master Bedroom Suite has Vaulted Ceiling, Large Walk-In Closet and Private Bath with Soaking Tub, Shower and Dual Vanities, Ceramic Tile Floor, and so much more!



See it today, Safely and Securely with the Rently Self-Showing App.

Contact us to schedule a showing.