Charlotte, NC
1218 Piedmont Park Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1218 Piedmont Park Drive

1218 Piedmont Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Piedmont Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
Looking for a Cool Trendy Upscale Neighborhood with all types of Recreation and Outdoor Activities, this is the place!

Fabulous House, 2-years old, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms Home with Lighted Strolling Sidewalks to Renaissance Park; 145 Acres, Golf Course, 2 Softball Fields, 13 Tennis Courts, 9 Sand Volleyball Courts, Frisbee Golf Course, 6.5 Miles of Hiking and Biking Trails, Recreation Area and More.

Community Pool with Trendy Shops like Starbucks, Panera Bread and Chipotle Mexican Grill, minutes to Upscale Grocery and Retail, I-77 and I-485, Uptown, Southpark and Airport, all close by. You can even walk out your back door and cross over to the Farmer's Market for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables and more!

The Beautiful Home has an Open Modern Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Loft and Great Room, Patio with Backyard, Upgraded Kitchen with GE Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and Hardwood Cabinets. Master Bedroom Suite has Vaulted Ceiling, Large Walk-In Closet and Private Bath with Soaking Tub, Shower and Dual Vanities, Ceramic Tile Floor, and so much more!

See it today, Safely and Securely with the Rently Self-Showing App.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Piedmont Park Drive have any available units?
1218 Piedmont Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Piedmont Park Drive have?
Some of 1218 Piedmont Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Piedmont Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Piedmont Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Piedmont Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Piedmont Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Piedmont Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1218 Piedmont Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Piedmont Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Piedmont Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Piedmont Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1218 Piedmont Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1218 Piedmont Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Piedmont Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Piedmont Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Piedmont Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
