Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1217 Lalex Lane

1217 Lalex Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Lalex Ln, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
End Unit 3 Level 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now for Immediate Lease! - The beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath end unit bedroom is available now in Preston Townhomes community! Hardwood floors greet you on the main entrance and continue throughout dining and kitchen. Freshly painted throughout. Open gas fireplace between living and dining areas. Kitchen is complete with all major appliances. Downstairs is one bedroom with full bath and laundry. Upstairs includes master and secondary bedroom, both complete with their own full baths. 1 car garage! Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE3647089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Lalex Lane have any available units?
1217 Lalex Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Lalex Lane have?
Some of 1217 Lalex Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Lalex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Lalex Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Lalex Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Lalex Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Lalex Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Lalex Lane offers parking.
Does 1217 Lalex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Lalex Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Lalex Lane have a pool?
No, 1217 Lalex Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Lalex Lane have accessible units?
No, 1217 Lalex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Lalex Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Lalex Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

