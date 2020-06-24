1217 Lalex Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

End Unit 3 Level 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now for Immediate Lease! - The beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath end unit bedroom is available now in Preston Townhomes community! Hardwood floors greet you on the main entrance and continue throughout dining and kitchen. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet! Open gas fireplace between living and dining areas. Kitchen is complete with all major appliances. Downstairs is one bedroom with full bath and laundry. Upstairs includes master and secondary bedroom, both complete with their own full baths. 1 car garage! Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.



