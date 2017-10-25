All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12163 Dearview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12163 Dearview Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:03 PM

12163 Dearview Lane

12163 Dearview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12163 Dearview Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this great 3BD/2BA home in the Eastfield Subdivision close to 485 and I-77. New Carpets. Backed up to a wooded area. Attached 2 car garage. Wonderful ranch layout. Walking distance to local shopping and a new Publix grocery store! Storage shed for additional storage/work area. Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12163 Dearview Lane have any available units?
12163 Dearview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12163 Dearview Lane have?
Some of 12163 Dearview Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12163 Dearview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12163 Dearview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12163 Dearview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12163 Dearview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12163 Dearview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12163 Dearview Lane offers parking.
Does 12163 Dearview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12163 Dearview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12163 Dearview Lane have a pool?
No, 12163 Dearview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12163 Dearview Lane have accessible units?
No, 12163 Dearview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12163 Dearview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12163 Dearview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte