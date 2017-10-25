12163 Dearview Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy this great 3BD/2BA home in the Eastfield Subdivision close to 485 and I-77. New Carpets. Backed up to a wooded area. Attached 2 car garage. Wonderful ranch layout. Walking distance to local shopping and a new Publix grocery store! Storage shed for additional storage/work area. Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.