1214 Ordermore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

The charm of the 1910's with the updates of the 21st century! Upon entering you will find 10' ceilings with restored lighting, doors, and clawfoot tubs, plus hardwoods throughout. Massive 4' x 8' pocket doors enter parlor/bedroom w/ his/her closets & gas log fireplace. Master has attached full bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, and intricate moldings in living room w/ wood burning fireplace. Tons of natural light. Large office. Custom kitchen/dining room features inset cherry and white cabinets, solid surface countertops, maple top custom island & large walk-in pantry. Fenced yard, composite deck, and hard to find parking for 5 cars with a 2 car carport. Basement provides tons of storage.