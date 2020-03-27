All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

1214 Ordermore Avenue

No Longer Available
Location

1214 Ordermore Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The charm of the 1910's with the updates of the 21st century! Upon entering you will find 10' ceilings with restored lighting, doors, and clawfoot tubs, plus hardwoods throughout. Massive 4' x 8' pocket doors enter parlor/bedroom w/ his/her closets & gas log fireplace. Master has attached full bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, and intricate moldings in living room w/ wood burning fireplace. Tons of natural light. Large office. Custom kitchen/dining room features inset cherry and white cabinets, solid surface countertops, maple top custom island & large walk-in pantry. Fenced yard, composite deck, and hard to find parking for 5 cars with a 2 car carport. Basement provides tons of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Ordermore Avenue have any available units?
1214 Ordermore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Ordermore Avenue have?
Some of 1214 Ordermore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Ordermore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Ordermore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Ordermore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Ordermore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1214 Ordermore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Ordermore Avenue offers parking.
Does 1214 Ordermore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Ordermore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Ordermore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1214 Ordermore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Ordermore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1214 Ordermore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Ordermore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Ordermore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
