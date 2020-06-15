All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 23 2020

12106 Red Rust Ln

12106 Red Rust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12106 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA, 2 car garage townhome backing to open space and on quiet street. Open kitchen w/granite. All bedrooms upstairs, full master with generous closet space. Community pool, playground & clubhouse. Located near all shopping & dining at Ballantyne and Blakeney. Two car garage, patio and covered porch entry. Nice foyer entrance, wood floors and rich carpet on the main level. Pretty neutral paint colors, gorgeous black granite fireplace is the focal point in the living room, with picture surround above for your TV. Matching black appliances, dark granite and warm colored wooden cabinetry compliments kitchen flooring, tile back splash. Opens to great room and breakfast area with lots of light from the patio - direct entry to dining/breakfast. Trey ceiling in master, double sinks with garden tub and separate shower. Warm and welcoming!

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12106 Red Rust Ln have any available units?
12106 Red Rust Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12106 Red Rust Ln have?
Some of 12106 Red Rust Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12106 Red Rust Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12106 Red Rust Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12106 Red Rust Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12106 Red Rust Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12106 Red Rust Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12106 Red Rust Ln offers parking.
Does 12106 Red Rust Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12106 Red Rust Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12106 Red Rust Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12106 Red Rust Ln has a pool.
Does 12106 Red Rust Ln have accessible units?
No, 12106 Red Rust Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12106 Red Rust Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12106 Red Rust Ln has units with dishwashers.

