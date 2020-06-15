12106 Red Rust Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA, 2 car garage townhome backing to open space and on quiet street. Open kitchen w/granite. All bedrooms upstairs, full master with generous closet space. Community pool, playground & clubhouse. Located near all shopping & dining at Ballantyne and Blakeney. Two car garage, patio and covered porch entry. Nice foyer entrance, wood floors and rich carpet on the main level. Pretty neutral paint colors, gorgeous black granite fireplace is the focal point in the living room, with picture surround above for your TV. Matching black appliances, dark granite and warm colored wooden cabinetry compliments kitchen flooring, tile back splash. Opens to great room and breakfast area with lots of light from the patio - direct entry to dining/breakfast. Trey ceiling in master, double sinks with garden tub and separate shower. Warm and welcoming!



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.