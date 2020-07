Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Two Story end unit townhouse in desirable Elizabeth/Plaza Midwood area. Walking distance to CPCC, restaurants, shopping and night life. Just outside of Uptown Charlotte off of Central Avenue.



The 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse has been freshly remodeled, with new flooring/carpets, paint, and updated appliances including washer/dryer.