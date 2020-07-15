All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
12046 Red Rust Ln
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

12046 Red Rust Ln

12046 Red Rust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12046 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in the highly desirable Stone Creek Ranch. - Townhome features hand scraped solid oak floors on the main floor, an open floor plan, master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, bathroom and plenty of natural light, 2 car garage, kitchen has granite countertops, pantry and ample storage and is open to dining and family room that includes a gas fireplace. Nice backyard with a patio and fenced in yard as well. Community has a pool. Close to restaurants, shopping and new Waverly shopping center.

(RLNE3975759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12046 Red Rust Ln have any available units?
12046 Red Rust Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12046 Red Rust Ln have?
Some of 12046 Red Rust Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12046 Red Rust Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12046 Red Rust Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12046 Red Rust Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12046 Red Rust Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12046 Red Rust Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12046 Red Rust Ln offers parking.
Does 12046 Red Rust Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12046 Red Rust Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12046 Red Rust Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12046 Red Rust Ln has a pool.
Does 12046 Red Rust Ln have accessible units?
No, 12046 Red Rust Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12046 Red Rust Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12046 Red Rust Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
