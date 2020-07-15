12046 Red Rust Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in the highly desirable Stone Creek Ranch. - Townhome features hand scraped solid oak floors on the main floor, an open floor plan, master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, bathroom and plenty of natural light, 2 car garage, kitchen has granite countertops, pantry and ample storage and is open to dining and family room that includes a gas fireplace. Nice backyard with a patio and fenced in yard as well. Community has a pool. Close to restaurants, shopping and new Waverly shopping center.



(RLNE3975759)