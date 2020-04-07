12023 Duke Lancaster Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This brick-front end unit town home is located in Kingsley in the desirable Ballantyne area!



The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath floor plan includes a main-level living room with French doors, also ideal for use as an office. The eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, ceramic tile floors and a pantry has a pass-through into the dining area and great room with a fireplace.



The lower level includes one guest bedroom and a huge bonus room with a second fireplace. Two guest bedrooms are upstairs, along with the master suite accented with a tray ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Other features such as bay windows, wood laminate floors, modern lighting, and a spacious deck make this home a must see!



Pets conditional. Dogs under 50 lbs and cats accepted.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**