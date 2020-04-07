All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12023 Duke Lancaster Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:17 PM

12023 Duke Lancaster Drive

12023 Duke Lancaster Drive · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12023 Duke Lancaster Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This brick-front end unit town home is located in Kingsley in the desirable Ballantyne area!

The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath floor plan includes a main-level living room with French doors, also ideal for use as an office. The eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, ceramic tile floors and a pantry has a pass-through into the dining area and great room with a fireplace.

The lower level includes one guest bedroom and a huge bonus room with a second fireplace. Two guest bedrooms are upstairs, along with the master suite accented with a tray ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Other features such as bay windows, wood laminate floors, modern lighting, and a spacious deck make this home a must see!

Pets conditional. Dogs under 50 lbs and cats accepted.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive have any available units?
12023 Duke Lancaster Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive have?
Some of 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12023 Duke Lancaster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive offer parking?
No, 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive have a pool?
No, 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive have accessible units?
No, 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12023 Duke Lancaster Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity