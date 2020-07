Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice University area house located on a quiet cul-de-sac with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a 2 car garage. Big open kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of cabinets. 2 story great room with fireplace. Formal dining area and living room. Guest bedroom downstairs and full bath. Master suite plus 3 bedrooms upstairs. Private back yard. Washer and dryer included. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. I77 and I85 are only a few minutes away.