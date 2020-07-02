All apartments in Charlotte
12011 Creek Turn Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

12011 Creek Turn Drive

12011 Creek Turn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12011 Creek Turn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
This lovely home with neutral tone paint throughout, and formal dining room with gorgeous wood plank floors and elegant pillars. Cozy fireplace perfect for the cold nights. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator ( picture does not show but it is included) and pantry. The patio at the rear exit overlooks generous fenced grass backyard. There is a pool, pool house area and also two playgrounds in the community as well as a few walking paths. There is also a sand volleyball pit behind the pool area.
Close to shoppingwe centers, restaurants, theaters, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 Creek Turn Drive have any available units?
12011 Creek Turn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12011 Creek Turn Drive have?
Some of 12011 Creek Turn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 Creek Turn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12011 Creek Turn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 Creek Turn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12011 Creek Turn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12011 Creek Turn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12011 Creek Turn Drive offers parking.
Does 12011 Creek Turn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12011 Creek Turn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 Creek Turn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12011 Creek Turn Drive has a pool.
Does 12011 Creek Turn Drive have accessible units?
No, 12011 Creek Turn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 Creek Turn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12011 Creek Turn Drive has units with dishwashers.

