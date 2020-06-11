All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12009 Bending Branch Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12009 Bending Branch Rd
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

12009 Bending Branch Rd

12009 Bending Branch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Bradfield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12009 Bending Branch Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful two story 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home with stone accents and 2-car garage is very spacious. The main level has a formal living room and dining room as you enter. Great Room with fireplace is open to the large breakfast area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinetry and counter space. The upper level has a large loft, 3 secondary bedrooms with roomy closets, laundry room and full bathroom. The expansive master suite with ceiling fan and HUGE closet has a bathroom with dual-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground, basketball court, and soccer field. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!! *Currently tenant occupied. Do not disturb tenant*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 Bending Branch Rd have any available units?
12009 Bending Branch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12009 Bending Branch Rd have?
Some of 12009 Bending Branch Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12009 Bending Branch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12009 Bending Branch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 Bending Branch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12009 Bending Branch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12009 Bending Branch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12009 Bending Branch Rd offers parking.
Does 12009 Bending Branch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12009 Bending Branch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 Bending Branch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12009 Bending Branch Rd has a pool.
Does 12009 Bending Branch Rd have accessible units?
No, 12009 Bending Branch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 Bending Branch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12009 Bending Branch Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte