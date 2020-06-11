12009 Bending Branch Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This beautiful two story 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home with stone accents and 2-car garage is very spacious. The main level has a formal living room and dining room as you enter. Great Room with fireplace is open to the large breakfast area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinetry and counter space. The upper level has a large loft, 3 secondary bedrooms with roomy closets, laundry room and full bathroom. The expansive master suite with ceiling fan and HUGE closet has a bathroom with dual-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground, basketball court, and soccer field. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!! *Currently tenant occupied. Do not disturb tenant*