120 South Smallwood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 Bedroom located in Smallwood - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Smallwood. Close to Uptown Charlotte, I-77, I-85 and HWY 16. This home is within walking distance to Blue Blaze Brewery. Hardwood floors throughout, tile floors in bathroom and kitchen. Plenty of natural light through the house. This home also has a nice front porch with a large backyard.



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5315123)