11916 Jonas Creek Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Executive townhome in Ballantyne with 1 car garage and large outside storage area. End unit located at back of complex on cul-de-sac. Private, grassed back yard with patio. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Huge great room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets. Plantation shutters, office or living room. Breakfast area. Big master suite with cathedral ceiling and the master bath offers separate tub and shower along with dual vanities. Minutes to 485. Close to shopping at Ballantyne. Water, washer & dryer included with rental.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application for owner approval.