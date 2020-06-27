All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11916 Jonas Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11916 Jonas Creek Way
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

11916 Jonas Creek Way

11916 Jonas Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11916 Jonas Creek Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Executive townhome in Ballantyne with 1 car garage and large outside storage area. End unit located at back of complex on cul-de-sac. Private, grassed back yard with patio. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Huge great room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets. Plantation shutters, office or living room. Breakfast area. Big master suite with cathedral ceiling and the master bath offers separate tub and shower along with dual vanities. Minutes to 485. Close to shopping at Ballantyne. Water, washer & dryer included with rental.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application for owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11916 Jonas Creek Way have any available units?
11916 Jonas Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11916 Jonas Creek Way have?
Some of 11916 Jonas Creek Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11916 Jonas Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
11916 Jonas Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11916 Jonas Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11916 Jonas Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 11916 Jonas Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 11916 Jonas Creek Way offers parking.
Does 11916 Jonas Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11916 Jonas Creek Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11916 Jonas Creek Way have a pool?
No, 11916 Jonas Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 11916 Jonas Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 11916 Jonas Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11916 Jonas Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11916 Jonas Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte