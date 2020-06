Amenities

Wow! Best Value in Third Ward. Steps away from both the Panther's Bank of America Stadium and uptown restaurants and venues, this 2BR/2BA is move-in ready! Home boasts a plenty of storage and space--very rare for uptown properties! Hardwood floors adorn entire unit, including both bedrooms and living room on main floor. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and plenty of cabinets. Washer/dryer full size units in room off of kitchen as well.