Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive

11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a quiet neighborhood and easy access to I-485 and Albemarle Rd., this home has an open floor plan and large great room with beautiful laminate flooring and a cozy fireplace. Just minutes away from shopping and easy access to many areas around Charlotte, including uptown.

Available move-in date of 7/16/2019

House features;

Open and flowing floor plan,
Large great room,
Kitchen and dining combo,
Nice appliances
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops,
Fireplace,
Central A/C
Forced heat,
Laundry hook up

To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

Pets allowed on owner's approval.

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools assigned:

Clear Creek Elementary
Northeast Middle
Rocky River High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive have any available units?
11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive have?
Some of 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
