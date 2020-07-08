11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive

Amenities
Located in a quiet neighborhood and easy access to I-485 and Albemarle Rd., this home has an open floor plan and large great room with beautiful laminate flooring and a cozy fireplace. Just minutes away from shopping and easy access to many areas around Charlotte, including uptown.
Available move-in date of 7/16/2019
House features;
Open and flowing floor plan,
Large great room,
Kitchen and dining combo,
Nice appliances
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops,
Fireplace,
Central A/C
Forced heat,
Laundry hook up
To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.
Pets allowed on owner's approval.
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Schools assigned:
Clear Creek Elementary
Northeast Middle
Rocky River High