11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in a quiet neighborhood and easy access to I-485 and Albemarle Rd., this home has an open floor plan and large great room with beautiful laminate flooring and a cozy fireplace. Just minutes away from shopping and easy access to many areas around Charlotte, including uptown.



Available move-in date of 7/16/2019



House features;



Open and flowing floor plan,

Large great room,

Kitchen and dining combo,

Nice appliances

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops,

Fireplace,

Central A/C

Forced heat,

Laundry hook up



To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



Pets allowed on owner's approval.



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Schools assigned:



Clear Creek Elementary

Northeast Middle

Rocky River High