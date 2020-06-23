All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11431 Destin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11431 Destin Lane
Last updated March 30 2019 at 11:33 AM

11431 Destin Lane

11431 Destin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11431 Destin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This amazing neighborhood offers this great 2 bedroom with 2 full baths and 2 haft bath townhome. Walk into the main level with hardwood floors and a room that can be a bonus or office. It has a half bath and laundry room. Upstairs you will find the main living area, living room, dining, kitchen and eat in kitchen and a half bath. On the third level are the 2 bedroom and 2 full baths. The master has its own bath room and a huge walk in closet. The other bedroom has great space and a large closet. This desirable area in Ballantyne close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to 485. Managed by Renters Wareshouse $55 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11431 Destin Lane have any available units?
11431 Destin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11431 Destin Lane have?
Some of 11431 Destin Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11431 Destin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11431 Destin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11431 Destin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11431 Destin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11431 Destin Lane offer parking?
No, 11431 Destin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11431 Destin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11431 Destin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11431 Destin Lane have a pool?
No, 11431 Destin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11431 Destin Lane have accessible units?
No, 11431 Destin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11431 Destin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11431 Destin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte