11431 Destin Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This amazing neighborhood offers this great 2 bedroom with 2 full baths and 2 haft bath townhome. Walk into the main level with hardwood floors and a room that can be a bonus or office. It has a half bath and laundry room. Upstairs you will find the main living area, living room, dining, kitchen and eat in kitchen and a half bath. On the third level are the 2 bedroom and 2 full baths. The master has its own bath room and a huge walk in closet. The other bedroom has great space and a large closet. This desirable area in Ballantyne close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to 485. Managed by Renters Wareshouse $55 application fee.