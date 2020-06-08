All apartments in Charlotte
1135 Skyview Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1135 Skyview Rd

1135 Skyview Road · (704) 719-2112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Skyview Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1135 Skyview Rd · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Apartment - All Brick Duplex Near South End -
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is conveniently located near uptown Charlotte and I-77. It is a one story unit with hardwood flooring, central heating, central air conditioning, washer and dryer connections and ready for occupancy. Lawn service and water is included! It is an all brick ranch style duplex building (two apartments) Small pets allowed, aggressive breeds not accepted. Pet fees is applicable. Must have verifiable income and rental history for a minimum 12 month period. Minimum income required is rent x 3. Security deposit same as the rent. Applications online. Self-tours available. The application fee is $50.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5532664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Skyview Rd have any available units?
1135 Skyview Rd has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Skyview Rd have?
Some of 1135 Skyview Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Skyview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Skyview Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Skyview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Skyview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Skyview Rd offer parking?
No, 1135 Skyview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Skyview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Skyview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Skyview Rd have a pool?
No, 1135 Skyview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Skyview Rd have accessible units?
No, 1135 Skyview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Skyview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Skyview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
