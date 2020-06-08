1135 Skyview Rd

Amenities

Two Bedroom Apartment - All Brick Duplex Near South End -

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is conveniently located near uptown Charlotte and I-77. It is a one story unit with hardwood flooring, central heating, central air conditioning, washer and dryer connections and ready for occupancy. Lawn service and water is included! It is an all brick ranch style duplex building (two apartments) Small pets allowed, aggressive breeds not accepted. Pet fees is applicable. Must have verifiable income and rental history for a minimum 12 month period. Minimum income required is rent x 3. Security deposit same as the rent. Applications online. Self-tours available. The application fee is $50.



No Cats Allowed



