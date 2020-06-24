All apartments in Charlotte
11334 Crossview Lane
11334 Crossview Lane

11334 Crossview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11334 Crossview Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Welcome home! Cute, two bedroom condo within walking distance of the community pool and tennis courts! Enjoy time entertaining or relaxing out on the large deck, or cozy up to the fireplace in the living room with vaulted ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11334 Crossview Lane have any available units?
11334 Crossview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11334 Crossview Lane have?
Some of 11334 Crossview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11334 Crossview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11334 Crossview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11334 Crossview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11334 Crossview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11334 Crossview Lane offer parking?
No, 11334 Crossview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11334 Crossview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11334 Crossview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11334 Crossview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11334 Crossview Lane has a pool.
Does 11334 Crossview Lane have accessible units?
No, 11334 Crossview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11334 Crossview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11334 Crossview Lane has units with dishwashers.
