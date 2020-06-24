11334 Crossview Lane

Welcome home! Cute, two bedroom condo within walking distance of the community pool and tennis courts! Enjoy time entertaining or relaxing out on the large deck, or cozy up to the fireplace in the living room with vaulted ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
