Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

11333 Ridge Oak Drive

Location

11333 Ridge Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch for rent in the Steele Creek area in Charlotte, NC - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch with 2-car garage. It has hardwood floors in the entry way, open eat-in-kitchen with bay window, above range microwave, dishwasher, disposal and electric oven. Living Room has vaulted ceilings with fireplace. Master bed room has vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Luxury master bath with double vanity sink, jacuzzi tub, separate shower and huge walk-in-closet. Patio off back. Nice fenced in yard and garage with work space and sink.

Take I-77 South towards Rock Hill. Take the Arrowood Road Exit 3. Stay Right go onto Arrowood Road. TL onto S. Tryon/NC-49. TR onto Moss Road. TL onto Ridge oak Drive . End at 11333 Ridge Oak Drive.

(RLNE2366662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11333 Ridge Oak Drive have any available units?
11333 Ridge Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11333 Ridge Oak Drive have?
Some of 11333 Ridge Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11333 Ridge Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11333 Ridge Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11333 Ridge Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11333 Ridge Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11333 Ridge Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11333 Ridge Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 11333 Ridge Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11333 Ridge Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11333 Ridge Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 11333 Ridge Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11333 Ridge Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 11333 Ridge Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11333 Ridge Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11333 Ridge Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

