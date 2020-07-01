Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch for rent in the Steele Creek area in Charlotte, NC - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch with 2-car garage. It has hardwood floors in the entry way, open eat-in-kitchen with bay window, above range microwave, dishwasher, disposal and electric oven. Living Room has vaulted ceilings with fireplace. Master bed room has vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Luxury master bath with double vanity sink, jacuzzi tub, separate shower and huge walk-in-closet. Patio off back. Nice fenced in yard and garage with work space and sink.



Take I-77 South towards Rock Hill. Take the Arrowood Road Exit 3. Stay Right go onto Arrowood Road. TL onto S. Tryon/NC-49. TR onto Moss Road. TL onto Ridge oak Drive . End at 11333 Ridge Oak Drive.



