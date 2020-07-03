All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11317 Astoria Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11317 Astoria Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:01 PM

11317 Astoria Drive

11317 Astoria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11317 Astoria Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11317 Astoria Drive have any available units?
11317 Astoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11317 Astoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11317 Astoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11317 Astoria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11317 Astoria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11317 Astoria Drive offer parking?
No, 11317 Astoria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11317 Astoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11317 Astoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11317 Astoria Drive have a pool?
No, 11317 Astoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11317 Astoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 11317 Astoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11317 Astoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11317 Astoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11317 Astoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11317 Astoria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte