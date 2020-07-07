11306 Savannah Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Like new center unit townhouse in immaculate condition. The beautiful townhouse features hardwood floors and crown molding on the main level. The open floor plan on the main level has a gourmet kitchen with Cortz counter tops, soft close drawers, stainless steal appliances with a gas stove, 42" cabinets, center island with breakfast bar, a walk in pantry, dining area and the large living room. The master suite has a tray ceiling, walk in closet, and a deluxe spa like private bathroom with tile floors, dual sinks, and a walk in shower with bench. 2 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom, loft area and laundry room finish off the second floor. Relax on the rear patio with views of mature trees. The townhouse also has an over sized 1 car garage with great storage space. The property is wired with a security system that will be included for 1 year. Close to everything. Don't let this pass you by.