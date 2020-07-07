All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11306 Savannah Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11306 Savannah Creek Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

11306 Savannah Creek Drive

11306 Savannah Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11306 Savannah Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Like new center unit townhouse in immaculate condition. The beautiful townhouse features hardwood floors and crown molding on the main level. The open floor plan on the main level has a gourmet kitchen with Cortz counter tops, soft close drawers, stainless steal appliances with a gas stove, 42" cabinets, center island with breakfast bar, a walk in pantry, dining area and the large living room. The master suite has a tray ceiling, walk in closet, and a deluxe spa like private bathroom with tile floors, dual sinks, and a walk in shower with bench. 2 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom, loft area and laundry room finish off the second floor. Relax on the rear patio with views of mature trees. The townhouse also has an over sized 1 car garage with great storage space. The property is wired with a security system that will be included for 1 year. Close to everything. Don't let this pass you by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 Savannah Creek Drive have any available units?
11306 Savannah Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11306 Savannah Creek Drive have?
Some of 11306 Savannah Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 Savannah Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11306 Savannah Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 Savannah Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11306 Savannah Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11306 Savannah Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11306 Savannah Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11306 Savannah Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11306 Savannah Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 Savannah Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 11306 Savannah Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11306 Savannah Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11306 Savannah Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 Savannah Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 Savannah Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte