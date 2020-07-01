11301 WT Harris Boulevard

11301 East W T Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28212 Idlewild South
Two bedroom 2 bath townhouse with a large loft area which makes a great office area or just extra living space. Nice open family room with loft above. Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Master bedroom and bath downstairs. Stainless appliances. Wood deck in back. HVAC only a few years old. Access to greenway at rear of complex!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
