11301 WT Harris Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Two bedroom 2 bath townhouse with a large loft area which makes a great office area or just extra living space. Nice open family room with loft above. Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Master bedroom and bath downstairs. Stainless appliances. Wood deck in back. HVAC only a few years old. Access to greenway at rear of complex!!