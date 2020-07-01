All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11301 WT Harris Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11301 WT Harris Boulevard
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:33 PM

11301 WT Harris Boulevard

11301 East W T Harris Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11301 East W T Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom 2 bath townhouse with a large loft area which makes a great office area or just extra living space. Nice open family room with loft above. Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Master bedroom and bath downstairs. Stainless appliances. Wood deck in back. HVAC only a few years old. Access to greenway at rear of complex!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 WT Harris Boulevard have any available units?
11301 WT Harris Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 WT Harris Boulevard have?
Some of 11301 WT Harris Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 WT Harris Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11301 WT Harris Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 WT Harris Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11301 WT Harris Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11301 WT Harris Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11301 WT Harris Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11301 WT Harris Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 WT Harris Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 WT Harris Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11301 WT Harris Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11301 WT Harris Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11301 WT Harris Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 WT Harris Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 WT Harris Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte