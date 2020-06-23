1125 Dade Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom Home Near NoDa & Plaza Midwood! - This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is conveniently located between NoDa and Plaza Midwood. The area has tons of shops, restaurants and grocery stores to accommodate all your needs! This home has central air and washer/dryer connections, plus gorgeous hardwood flooring. It's a true must see!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



