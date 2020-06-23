All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1125 Dade Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1125 Dade Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1125 Dade Street

1125 Dade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1125 Dade Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home Near NoDa & Plaza Midwood! - This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is conveniently located between NoDa and Plaza Midwood. The area has tons of shops, restaurants and grocery stores to accommodate all your needs! This home has central air and washer/dryer connections, plus gorgeous hardwood flooring. It's a true must see!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4853981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Dade Street have any available units?
1125 Dade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Dade Street have?
Some of 1125 Dade Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Dade Street currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Dade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Dade Street pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Dade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1125 Dade Street offer parking?
No, 1125 Dade Street does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Dade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Dade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Dade Street have a pool?
No, 1125 Dade Street does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Dade Street have accessible units?
No, 1125 Dade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Dade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Dade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte