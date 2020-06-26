All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11221 Hyde Pointe Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11221 Hyde Pointe Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

11221 Hyde Pointe Court

11221 Hyde Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
University City North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11221 Hyde Pointe Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Looking for something close to UNCC? This is the one! Beautiful condo unit with spectacular view perfect with morning coffee from your Balcony is move in ready. Very well maintained unit featuring Open & spacious living and dining giving unit a very open feel perfect for entertaining, Two over-sized bedrooms with two full baths with a Split BR plan, Lots of closet space. Conveniently located near UNCC, Wells fargo CIC, Tiaa-cref, restaurants, interstate, light rail, shops and so much more. You don't want to miss out on this one!

Directions:I85 North to Exit 46A (Mallard Creek Church Rd), R) Mallard Creek Church Rd, L) Mallard Glen Rd, R) Westbend, L) Hyde Glen, L) hyde pointe
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Hyde Pointe Court have any available units?
11221 Hyde Pointe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11221 Hyde Pointe Court currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Hyde Pointe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Hyde Pointe Court pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Hyde Pointe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11221 Hyde Pointe Court offer parking?
No, 11221 Hyde Pointe Court does not offer parking.
Does 11221 Hyde Pointe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11221 Hyde Pointe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Hyde Pointe Court have a pool?
No, 11221 Hyde Pointe Court does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Hyde Pointe Court have accessible units?
No, 11221 Hyde Pointe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Hyde Pointe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11221 Hyde Pointe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11221 Hyde Pointe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11221 Hyde Pointe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte