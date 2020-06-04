11219 Peppertree Lane

Amenities
Freshly Updated Ballantyne Home - Remodeled Ballantyne Home - New to the market, this freshly updated 3 bed/2 bath 1896 sq ft home is located in a highly sought-after Ballantyne neighborhood. It is conveniently located to I-485 and within walking distance to Stone Crest shopping center. Additionally, children and young adults in this community enjoy a primary and secondary school with the highest GreatSchools rating of 10. As you enter into the home, the beautiful fireplace welcomes you into the large living room with a vaulted ceiling. Located to the left of the living room, the kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances and granite counter tops. Situated on the other side of the home are 2 bedrooms and one full bath opening into a bright hallway. At the end of the hallway, you will find a large master bedroom with a private master bath having his and her walk-in closets. After a long days work enjoy the large, flat and private back yard.
There is a nonrefundable $50 application fee for each person over 18. Household income needs to be 3X the rent. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Pursuit will run a thorough background check on all applicants over 18 years old. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
(RLNE5660987)