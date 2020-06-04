All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

11219 Peppertree Lane

11219 Peppertree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11219 Peppertree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Updated Ballantyne Home - Remodeled Ballantyne Home - New to the market, this freshly updated 3 bed/2 bath 1896 sq ft home is located in a highly sought-after Ballantyne neighborhood. It is conveniently located to I-485 and within walking distance to Stone Crest shopping center. Additionally, children and young adults in this community enjoy a primary and secondary school with the highest GreatSchools rating of 10. As you enter into the home, the beautiful fireplace welcomes you into the large living room with a vaulted ceiling. Located to the left of the living room, the kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances and granite counter tops. Situated on the other side of the home are 2 bedrooms and one full bath opening into a bright hallway. At the end of the hallway, you will find a large master bedroom with a private master bath having his and her walk-in closets. After a long days work enjoy the large, flat and private back yard.

There is a nonrefundable $50 application fee for each person over 18. Household income needs to be 3X the rent. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Pursuit will run a thorough background check on all applicants over 18 years old. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE5660987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11219 Peppertree Lane have any available units?
11219 Peppertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11219 Peppertree Lane have?
Some of 11219 Peppertree Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11219 Peppertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11219 Peppertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 Peppertree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11219 Peppertree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11219 Peppertree Lane offer parking?
No, 11219 Peppertree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11219 Peppertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 Peppertree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 Peppertree Lane have a pool?
No, 11219 Peppertree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11219 Peppertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 11219 Peppertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 Peppertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11219 Peppertree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

