1121 Seneca Place

1121 Seneca Place · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Seneca Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch style home located in the popular Madison Park Subdivision! - This charming brick ranch features; hardwood floors, gas fireplace in living room, open kitchen w/stainless appliances and glass tile backsplash, an owner's suite including a full bath with subway tile. Great outdoor space for entertaining which includes a large fully fenced in backyard, screened in back porch, backyard bricked patio that leads to a rock fire pit with built-in seating, fully finished 12'x16' outbuilding/shed complete with power, lighting inside and out, TV Mount, 2 lofts with extra storage and a 4'x16' covered porch. Pets of all sizes are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Washer and Dryer are included along with all lawn/yard maintenance including leaf removal, seeding, tree trimming and bi-monthly extermination services as needed. Minutes away from Park Road Shopping Center,Southpark, light rail and Little Sugar Creek Greenway. This home is a must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5500993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Seneca Place have any available units?
1121 Seneca Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Seneca Place have?
Some of 1121 Seneca Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Seneca Place currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Seneca Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Seneca Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Seneca Place is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Seneca Place offer parking?
No, 1121 Seneca Place does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Seneca Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Seneca Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Seneca Place have a pool?
No, 1121 Seneca Place does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Seneca Place have accessible units?
No, 1121 Seneca Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Seneca Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Seneca Place does not have units with dishwashers.

