1121 Seneca Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit

Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch style home located in the popular Madison Park Subdivision! - This charming brick ranch features; hardwood floors, gas fireplace in living room, open kitchen w/stainless appliances and glass tile backsplash, an owner's suite including a full bath with subway tile. Great outdoor space for entertaining which includes a large fully fenced in backyard, screened in back porch, backyard bricked patio that leads to a rock fire pit with built-in seating, fully finished 12'x16' outbuilding/shed complete with power, lighting inside and out, TV Mount, 2 lofts with extra storage and a 4'x16' covered porch. Pets of all sizes are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Washer and Dryer are included along with all lawn/yard maintenance including leaf removal, seeding, tree trimming and bi-monthly extermination services as needed. Minutes away from Park Road Shopping Center,Southpark, light rail and Little Sugar Creek Greenway. This home is a must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5500993)