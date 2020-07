Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a home that has a lot to offer? If so, this Beautiful 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. For instance, a huge bonus room upstairs, the master bedroom offers a large garden tub and walk in closet.



Downstairs you will find a comfortable separate family room, dining and an amazing flex room perfect for living/library or office area.



Enjoy warm nights hanging out on the large 10X12 deck overlooking wooded area.



[Pets Allowed]