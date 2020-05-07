11126 Amber Glen Dr

Amenities

11126 Amber Glen Drive-CB - This large, 3 bed 2.5 bath is a spacious 1540 square feet located in the Eastfield neighborhood of Charlotte. This home provides a large kitchen that opens up into a dining area with a living room adjacent. This welcoming home offers a large backyard with a patio area perfect for entertaining. It is convenient to 485 as well as nearby shops and restaurants!



Turn right onto Billy Graham Pkwy. Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord. At exit 38, take ramp right for I-77 North / US-21 North toward Statesville. At exit 19A, take ramp right for NC-115 South toward Huntersville. Turn left onto NC-115 / Old Statesville Rd toward NC-115 South. Turn left onto Independence Hill Rd. Turn right onto Eastfield Rd. Turn right onto Browne Rd. Turn right onto Amber Glen Dr



(RLNE5424370)