Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

11121 Michelangelo Court

11121 Michaelangelo Court · No Longer Available
Location

11121 Michaelangelo Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic South Charlotte townhome, walking distance to Carmel Commons Shopping Center, restaurants, markets, bakeries & more! This 1342 s.f. home has 2 BRs and 2.5 baths. Upstairs is a master BR and a secondary bedroom, each with its own beautifully renovated private bathroom--dramatic tiled shower & floors, glass doors, beautiful vanities. Main level has a kitchen w/plenty of workspace, cabinets and all appliances. Washer/dryer is in unit. The living room offers a cozy wood-burning fireplace and lots of windows allowing for an abundance of natural light! For entertaining, you will love the built-in bar in the living room, and the double-glass doors leading to a wonderful outdoor patio with view of the landscaped common area. Location is everything - located off Carmel Rd extension between Pineville-Matthews Rd and Johnston Rd, easily accessible to I-485, Ballantyne, shopping galore! Tenant pays electric cable. ALL REALTORS WELCOME TO SHOW! PETS TO BE APPROVED BY OWNER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 Michelangelo Court have any available units?
11121 Michelangelo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11121 Michelangelo Court have?
Some of 11121 Michelangelo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11121 Michelangelo Court currently offering any rent specials?
11121 Michelangelo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 Michelangelo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11121 Michelangelo Court is pet friendly.
Does 11121 Michelangelo Court offer parking?
Yes, 11121 Michelangelo Court offers parking.
Does 11121 Michelangelo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11121 Michelangelo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 Michelangelo Court have a pool?
No, 11121 Michelangelo Court does not have a pool.
Does 11121 Michelangelo Court have accessible units?
No, 11121 Michelangelo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 Michelangelo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11121 Michelangelo Court has units with dishwashers.
