11121 Michelangelo Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Fantastic South Charlotte townhome, walking distance to Carmel Commons Shopping Center, restaurants, markets, bakeries & more! This 1342 s.f. home has 2 BRs and 2.5 baths. Upstairs is a master BR and a secondary bedroom, each with its own beautifully renovated private bathroom--dramatic tiled shower & floors, glass doors, beautiful vanities. Main level has a kitchen w/plenty of workspace, cabinets and all appliances. Washer/dryer is in unit. The living room offers a cozy wood-burning fireplace and lots of windows allowing for an abundance of natural light! For entertaining, you will love the built-in bar in the living room, and the double-glass doors leading to a wonderful outdoor patio with view of the landscaped common area. Location is everything - located off Carmel Rd extension between Pineville-Matthews Rd and Johnston Rd, easily accessible to I-485, Ballantyne, shopping galore! Tenant pays electric cable. ALL REALTORS WELCOME TO SHOW! PETS TO BE APPROVED BY OWNER.