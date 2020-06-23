All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11115 Harrowfield Road

11115 Harrowfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11115 Harrowfield Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
This awesome two bedroom, two bath condo has been freshly painted, new windows have been installed throughout, and also features new kitchen appliances and a brand new washer and dryer set. The kitchen includes granite counters opens up to a living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors off of the main living areas lead to a nicely sized covered deck, perfect for relaxing outside. Bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious and did we mention closet storage? SO. MUCH. SPACE.

Located between Ballantyne and Pineville, you'll enjoy easy access to all the south Charlotte area has to offer. Close to excellent shopping, dining and other conveniences like Carolina Place Mall, Amélie’s French Bakery & Café, LA Fitness, Earth Fare and McAlpine Creek Greenway.

Easy access to I-485, I-77 and the I-485 Light Rail station Park and Ride put all of Charlotte within easy reach.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11115 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11115 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11115 Harrowfield Road have?
Some of 11115 Harrowfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11115 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11115 Harrowfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 11115 Harrowfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11115 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
No, 11115 Harrowfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 11115 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11115 Harrowfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
No, 11115 Harrowfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 11115 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11115 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11115 Harrowfield Road has units with dishwashers.
