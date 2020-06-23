11115 Harrowfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

This awesome two bedroom, two bath condo has been freshly painted, new windows have been installed throughout, and also features new kitchen appliances and a brand new washer and dryer set. The kitchen includes granite counters opens up to a living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors off of the main living areas lead to a nicely sized covered deck, perfect for relaxing outside. Bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious and did we mention closet storage? SO. MUCH. SPACE.



Located between Ballantyne and Pineville, you'll enjoy easy access to all the south Charlotte area has to offer. Close to excellent shopping, dining and other conveniences like Carolina Place Mall, Amélie’s French Bakery & Café, LA Fitness, Earth Fare and McAlpine Creek Greenway.



Easy access to I-485, I-77 and the I-485 Light Rail station Park and Ride put all of Charlotte within easy reach.



