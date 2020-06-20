1111 Herrin Ave

Amenities

The NoDa Garden Spot 2 br 1 & 2 baths plus salad - Property Id: 100390



Walk to NoDa restaurants, grocery stores & rail from this garden style cottage apartment with a real garden. Offering both unfurnished units at $1550 with a min 1 year lease, (includes water) and fully furnished units offered with Wifi,Yard,water, all utilities,yard service & bicycles included at $2100 per month with a minimum 3 month lease. Scandinavian wide plank floors, new HVAC, smart locks etc. Close enough to hop the light rail but far enough away from the bustle of the center of NoDa to enjoy a quiet evening on the covered porch. Private parking for up to 2 cars per unit plus additional on street parking. Cleaning service is available for an additional fee. Please do not disturb tenants or walk property without an appointment. Contact agent/owner to view. Must provide background, credit check & references. Absolutely no smoking. Pets conditional with deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100390

No Pets Allowed



