1111 Herrin Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1111 Herrin Ave

1111 Herrin Avenue · (704) 649-2491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
The NoDa Garden Spot 2 br 1 & 2 baths plus salad - Property Id: 100390

Walk to NoDa restaurants, grocery stores & rail from this garden style cottage apartment with a real garden. Offering both unfurnished units at $1550 with a min 1 year lease, (includes water) and fully furnished units offered with Wifi,Yard,water, all utilities,yard service & bicycles included at $2100 per month with a minimum 3 month lease. Scandinavian wide plank floors, new HVAC, smart locks etc. Close enough to hop the light rail but far enough away from the bustle of the center of NoDa to enjoy a quiet evening on the covered porch. Private parking for up to 2 cars per unit plus additional on street parking. Cleaning service is available for an additional fee. Please do not disturb tenants or walk property without an appointment. Contact agent/owner to view. Must provide background, credit check & references. Absolutely no smoking. Pets conditional with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100390
Property Id 100390

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Herrin Ave have any available units?
1111 Herrin Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Herrin Ave have?
Some of 1111 Herrin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Herrin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Herrin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Herrin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Herrin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Herrin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Herrin Ave does offer parking.
Does 1111 Herrin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Herrin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Herrin Ave have a pool?
No, 1111 Herrin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Herrin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1111 Herrin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Herrin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Herrin Ave has units with dishwashers.
