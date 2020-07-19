All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11103 Hunt Glenn Court

11103 Hunt Glenn Court · No Longer Available
Location

11103 Hunt Glenn Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private home set down off culdesac. Has been recently updated with new floors, some new appliances, vaulted ceilings in the living room, and granite countertops! Private wooded back and side lots, rocking chair front porch.

Pets accepted on case by case basis with monthly pet fee. No smoking inside. $1195.00 security deposit.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and it is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11103 Hunt Glenn Court have any available units?
11103 Hunt Glenn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11103 Hunt Glenn Court have?
Some of 11103 Hunt Glenn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11103 Hunt Glenn Court currently offering any rent specials?
11103 Hunt Glenn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11103 Hunt Glenn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11103 Hunt Glenn Court is pet friendly.
Does 11103 Hunt Glenn Court offer parking?
No, 11103 Hunt Glenn Court does not offer parking.
Does 11103 Hunt Glenn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11103 Hunt Glenn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11103 Hunt Glenn Court have a pool?
No, 11103 Hunt Glenn Court does not have a pool.
Does 11103 Hunt Glenn Court have accessible units?
No, 11103 Hunt Glenn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11103 Hunt Glenn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11103 Hunt Glenn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
