Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11101 Astoria Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

11101 Astoria Drive

11101 Astoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11101 Astoria Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Corner lot, over 2,100 square foot single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a large bonus room on the first level. Formal living and dining rooms in addition to an eat-in kitchen and family room. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs along with 2 bathrooms. Fenced yard with storage shed. This home uses gas and electricity and a maximum of 2 pets are accepted conditionally.

~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $43 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11101 Astoria Drive have any available units?
11101 Astoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11101 Astoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11101 Astoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11101 Astoria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11101 Astoria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11101 Astoria Drive offer parking?
No, 11101 Astoria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11101 Astoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11101 Astoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11101 Astoria Drive have a pool?
No, 11101 Astoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11101 Astoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 11101 Astoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11101 Astoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11101 Astoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11101 Astoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11101 Astoria Drive has units with air conditioning.

