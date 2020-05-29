11101 Astoria Drive

Amenities

Corner lot, over 2,100 square foot single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a large bonus room on the first level. Formal living and dining rooms in addition to an eat-in kitchen and family room. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs along with 2 bathrooms. Fenced yard with storage shed. This home uses gas and electricity and a maximum of 2 pets are accepted conditionally.



~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $43 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~