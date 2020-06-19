All apartments in Charlotte
1104 Pegram Street
1104 Pegram Street

1104 Pegram Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Pegram Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Three Bedroom Home With Black Appliances
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,158 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execu

(RLNE4628236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Pegram Street have any available units?
1104 Pegram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Pegram Street have?
Some of 1104 Pegram Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Pegram Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Pegram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Pegram Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Pegram Street is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Pegram Street offer parking?
No, 1104 Pegram Street does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Pegram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Pegram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Pegram Street have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Pegram Street has a pool.
Does 1104 Pegram Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 Pegram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Pegram Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Pegram Street does not have units with dishwashers.
