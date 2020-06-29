11031 Cedar View Road

Amenities

1 Bedroom Condo near Ballantyne - Located in Carmel Village II off Johnston Rd and Carmel Rd, is a quaint 1 bedroom 1st-floor condo. Property features a spacious living room. Nice dining area leading to galley style kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Private patio off of the dining area backs up to a natural area. Good sized bedroom with a walk-in closet.. Washer/Dryer included.

Community amenities include a swimming pool.

Great South Charlotte location, with easy access to 485, South Park, and Uptown!



