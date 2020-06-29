All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11031 Cedar View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11031 Cedar View Road
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

11031 Cedar View Road

11031 Cedar View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11031 Cedar View Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
1 Bedroom Condo near Ballantyne - Located in Carmel Village II off Johnston Rd and Carmel Rd, is a quaint 1 bedroom 1st-floor condo. Property features a spacious living room. Nice dining area leading to galley style kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Private patio off of the dining area backs up to a natural area. Good sized bedroom with a walk-in closet.. Washer/Dryer included.
Community amenities include a swimming pool.
Great South Charlotte location, with easy access to 485, South Park, and Uptown!

(RLNE1887451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11031 Cedar View Road have any available units?
11031 Cedar View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11031 Cedar View Road have?
Some of 11031 Cedar View Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11031 Cedar View Road currently offering any rent specials?
11031 Cedar View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11031 Cedar View Road pet-friendly?
No, 11031 Cedar View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11031 Cedar View Road offer parking?
No, 11031 Cedar View Road does not offer parking.
Does 11031 Cedar View Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11031 Cedar View Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11031 Cedar View Road have a pool?
Yes, 11031 Cedar View Road has a pool.
Does 11031 Cedar View Road have accessible units?
No, 11031 Cedar View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11031 Cedar View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11031 Cedar View Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte