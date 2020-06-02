Great cozy one bedroom condo just waiting for you. Centrally located near good eats, entertainment, and major roads for easy commute. This condo is also furnished with a washer and dryer for your convenience. Won't last long! See it today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11009 Running Ridge Road have any available units?
11009 Running Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11009 Running Ridge Road have?
Some of 11009 Running Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11009 Running Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11009 Running Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.