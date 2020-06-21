All apartments in Charlotte
10976 Cedar Walk Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:01 AM

10976 Cedar Walk Lane

10976 Cedar Walk Lane · (704) 628-7096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10976 Cedar Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
GREAT LOCATION! Don't miss out on this great town home in the Cedar Walk Community walkible to shops and restaurants. Beautiful hardwoods on the main level. Open floor plan, Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops. Small Private rear patio area. Upstairs has two Master Bedrooms with on suite bathrooms. Laundry on the second level with Washer and Dryer included as a convenience. New Carpet on stairs and bedrooms upstairs.
Don't miss out on calling this charmer home! Included in the rent is basic cable, internet , water/ sewer and trash service. Contact Prism Properties to schedule an appointment. (704) 628-7096 www.prismpd.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10976 Cedar Walk Lane have any available units?
10976 Cedar Walk Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10976 Cedar Walk Lane have?
Some of 10976 Cedar Walk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10976 Cedar Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10976 Cedar Walk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10976 Cedar Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10976 Cedar Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10976 Cedar Walk Lane offer parking?
No, 10976 Cedar Walk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10976 Cedar Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10976 Cedar Walk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10976 Cedar Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 10976 Cedar Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10976 Cedar Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 10976 Cedar Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10976 Cedar Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10976 Cedar Walk Lane has units with dishwashers.
