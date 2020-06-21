10976 Cedar Walk Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

GREAT LOCATION! Don't miss out on this great town home in the Cedar Walk Community walkible to shops and restaurants. Beautiful hardwoods on the main level. Open floor plan, Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops. Small Private rear patio area. Upstairs has two Master Bedrooms with on suite bathrooms. Laundry on the second level with Washer and Dryer included as a convenience. New Carpet on stairs and bedrooms upstairs.

Don't miss out on calling this charmer home! Included in the rent is basic cable, internet , water/ sewer and trash service. Contact Prism Properties to schedule an appointment. (704) 628-7096 www.prismpd.com