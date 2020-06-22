All apartments in Charlotte
10923 Carmel Crossing Road
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:45 AM

10923 Carmel Crossing Road

10923 Carmel Crossing Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10923 Carmel Crossing Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This delightful townhouse has carpet upstairs where there are 2 master suites with private bathrooms and walk-in closets. The downstairs has vinyl laminate flooring in the great room, Kitchen and Kitchen bar have new Quartz countertops, Dining area, 1/2 bath. The laundry room is beside the kitchen and has pantry shelves. The sliding glass doors lead out to a private patio. The complex, completely surrounded by a tall wrought iron fence, has a pool and tennis courts. Ask about our monthly discount!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10923 Carmel Crossing Road have any available units?
10923 Carmel Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10923 Carmel Crossing Road have?
Some of 10923 Carmel Crossing Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10923 Carmel Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
10923 Carmel Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10923 Carmel Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 10923 Carmel Crossing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10923 Carmel Crossing Road offer parking?
No, 10923 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer parking.
Does 10923 Carmel Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10923 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10923 Carmel Crossing Road have a pool?
Yes, 10923 Carmel Crossing Road has a pool.
Does 10923 Carmel Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 10923 Carmel Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10923 Carmel Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10923 Carmel Crossing Road has units with dishwashers.
