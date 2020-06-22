10923 Carmel Crossing Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

This delightful townhouse has carpet upstairs where there are 2 master suites with private bathrooms and walk-in closets. The downstairs has vinyl laminate flooring in the great room, Kitchen and Kitchen bar have new Quartz countertops, Dining area, 1/2 bath. The laundry room is beside the kitchen and has pantry shelves. The sliding glass doors lead out to a private patio. The complex, completely surrounded by a tall wrought iron fence, has a pool and tennis courts. Ask about our monthly discount!