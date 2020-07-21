All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

10920 Owl Nest Lane

10920 Owl Nest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10920 Owl Nest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Thornhill Ballantyne- 4 BR 2.5BA - New Everything! - Property Id: 131150

4/2.5 Home Available Early July!
Awesome neighborhood!
Community Pool, Park, Playground,and Tennis quick walk from this cul-de-sac home.
New HVAC
New SS appliances
Great open floor plan with eat in kitchen.
Soaring ceilings and balcony. Large windows with great natural light.
Hardwoods up and down.
Granite
2 car garage
4 bedrooms 2.5 baths
Large true Master suite with large walk in closet, shower, tub, double vanity, private WC.
Excellent schools!
Call or text for info. Deal directly with the owner, I will return your inquiry!
Available to show and move in early July.
http://thornhillnc.net/
Text for video layout/tour. 704-936-7231
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131150
Property Id 131150

(RLNE4966279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 Owl Nest Lane have any available units?
10920 Owl Nest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 Owl Nest Lane have?
Some of 10920 Owl Nest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 Owl Nest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10920 Owl Nest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 Owl Nest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10920 Owl Nest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10920 Owl Nest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10920 Owl Nest Lane offers parking.
Does 10920 Owl Nest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10920 Owl Nest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 Owl Nest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10920 Owl Nest Lane has a pool.
Does 10920 Owl Nest Lane have accessible units?
No, 10920 Owl Nest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 Owl Nest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10920 Owl Nest Lane has units with dishwashers.
