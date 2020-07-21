10920 Owl Nest Lane

Amenities
Thornhill Ballantyne- 4 BR 2.5BA - New Everything! - Property Id: 131150
4/2.5 Home Available Early July!
Awesome neighborhood!
Community Pool, Park, Playground,and Tennis quick walk from this cul-de-sac home.
New HVAC
New SS appliances
Great open floor plan with eat in kitchen.
Soaring ceilings and balcony. Large windows with great natural light.
Hardwoods up and down.
Granite
2 car garage
4 bedrooms 2.5 baths
Large true Master suite with large walk in closet, shower, tub, double vanity, private WC.
Excellent schools!
Call or text for info. Deal directly with the owner, I will return your inquiry!
Available to show and move in early July.
http://thornhillnc.net/
Text for video layout/tour. 704-936-7231
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131150
