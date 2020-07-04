All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10920 Fox Mill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10920 Fox Mill Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:17 AM

10920 Fox Mill Lane

10920 Fox Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10920 Fox Mill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning home features 18" Ceramic Tile throughout the main living area and kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom cabinets, wood burning stacked stone fireplace, and completely remodeled bathrooms. It is nestled in the heart of Ballantyne and has easy access to I485, Stonecrest, Blakeney, The Promenade, and great South Charlotte Schools. Don't delay, make your appointment to see this amazing home today! Listing Agent is related to Landlord. Listing Agent is related to Landlord. Combination. Showing Service. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT !!!!! INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!! Available May 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 Fox Mill Lane have any available units?
10920 Fox Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 Fox Mill Lane have?
Some of 10920 Fox Mill Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 Fox Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10920 Fox Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 Fox Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10920 Fox Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10920 Fox Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10920 Fox Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 10920 Fox Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10920 Fox Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 Fox Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 10920 Fox Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10920 Fox Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 10920 Fox Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 Fox Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10920 Fox Mill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte