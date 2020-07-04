10920 Fox Mill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home features 18" Ceramic Tile throughout the main living area and kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom cabinets, wood burning stacked stone fireplace, and completely remodeled bathrooms. It is nestled in the heart of Ballantyne and has easy access to I485, Stonecrest, Blakeney, The Promenade, and great South Charlotte Schools. Don't delay, make your appointment to see this amazing home today! Listing Agent is related to Landlord. Listing Agent is related to Landlord. Combination. Showing Service. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT !!!!! INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!! Available May 1, 2020.