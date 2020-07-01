All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:20 AM

10917 Claude Freeman Drive

10917 Claude Freeman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10917 Claude Freeman Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Short Term Lease Available - GREAT LOCATION IN DESIRABLE ARBOR HILLS! Two story home with 5 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Main level features office, large living room with fireplace, and kitchen with stainless appliances and island. Master suite upstairs with garden tub and separate shower. 4 more bedrooms/bonus and bath complete the upper level. Large level backyard with patio. Enjoy community pool, tennis and playground. Prime location to many restaurants, Lynx Blue Line to Uptown, Greenway, UNCC, I-85 and I-485. Hurry! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10917 Claude Freeman Drive have any available units?
10917 Claude Freeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10917 Claude Freeman Drive have?
Some of 10917 Claude Freeman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10917 Claude Freeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10917 Claude Freeman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10917 Claude Freeman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10917 Claude Freeman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10917 Claude Freeman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10917 Claude Freeman Drive offers parking.
Does 10917 Claude Freeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10917 Claude Freeman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10917 Claude Freeman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10917 Claude Freeman Drive has a pool.
Does 10917 Claude Freeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 10917 Claude Freeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10917 Claude Freeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10917 Claude Freeman Drive has units with dishwashers.

