10917 Claude Freeman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Short Term Lease Available - GREAT LOCATION IN DESIRABLE ARBOR HILLS! Two story home with 5 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Main level features office, large living room with fireplace, and kitchen with stainless appliances and island. Master suite upstairs with garden tub and separate shower. 4 more bedrooms/bonus and bath complete the upper level. Large level backyard with patio. Enjoy community pool, tennis and playground. Prime location to many restaurants, Lynx Blue Line to Uptown, Greenway, UNCC, I-85 and I-485. Hurry! Must see!