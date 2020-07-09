All apartments in Charlotte
10917 Chastain Parc Dr
10917 Chastain Parc Dr

10917 Chastain Parc Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10917 Chastain Parc Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home is loaded with upgrades including beautiful dark wood floors, crown molding almost throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and a butler's nook with wine rack. Other features include an open floor plan; dining room with wainscoting and bay window; a two story foyer and a two story family room; a pantry in addition to an abundance of kitchen cabinets; plus a huge master suite with tray ceilings, a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and dual vanities and separate tub/shower in the bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. In a nice community conveniently located to shopping and much more. Close to I-485/Hwy 16. Conditional Pet approval. Resident liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10917 Chastain Parc Dr have any available units?
10917 Chastain Parc Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10917 Chastain Parc Dr have?
Some of 10917 Chastain Parc Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10917 Chastain Parc Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10917 Chastain Parc Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10917 Chastain Parc Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10917 Chastain Parc Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10917 Chastain Parc Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10917 Chastain Parc Dr offers parking.
Does 10917 Chastain Parc Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10917 Chastain Parc Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10917 Chastain Parc Dr have a pool?
No, 10917 Chastain Parc Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10917 Chastain Parc Dr have accessible units?
No, 10917 Chastain Parc Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10917 Chastain Parc Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10917 Chastain Parc Dr has units with dishwashers.

