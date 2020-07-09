10917 Chastain Parc Dr

Amenities
This beautiful home is loaded with upgrades including beautiful dark wood floors, crown molding almost throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and a butler's nook with wine rack. Other features include an open floor plan; dining room with wainscoting and bay window; a two story foyer and a two story family room; a pantry in addition to an abundance of kitchen cabinets; plus a huge master suite with tray ceilings, a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and dual vanities and separate tub/shower in the bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. In a nice community conveniently located to shopping and much more. Close to I-485/Hwy 16. Conditional Pet approval. Resident liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.