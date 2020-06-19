All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

10836 Twisted Bark Lane

10836 Twisted Bark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10836 Twisted Bark Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Crisp and clean townhome in great location! Spacious and open floorplan on first level with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace is sure to impress! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and stone countertops. Walk upstairs to find a lovely master bedroom with en suite bathroom along with second bedroom and bathroom and large loft/office area with closet. Laundry room equipped with washer and dryer! Sit out back and enjoy the private patio overlooking the nice trees. 1 car garage and don't forget to access the community swimming pool on a hot summer day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10836 Twisted Bark Lane have any available units?
10836 Twisted Bark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10836 Twisted Bark Lane have?
Some of 10836 Twisted Bark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10836 Twisted Bark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10836 Twisted Bark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10836 Twisted Bark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10836 Twisted Bark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10836 Twisted Bark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10836 Twisted Bark Lane offers parking.
Does 10836 Twisted Bark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10836 Twisted Bark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10836 Twisted Bark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10836 Twisted Bark Lane has a pool.
Does 10836 Twisted Bark Lane have accessible units?
No, 10836 Twisted Bark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10836 Twisted Bark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10836 Twisted Bark Lane has units with dishwashers.
