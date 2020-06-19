10836 Twisted Bark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Crisp and clean townhome in great location! Spacious and open floorplan on first level with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace is sure to impress! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and stone countertops. Walk upstairs to find a lovely master bedroom with en suite bathroom along with second bedroom and bathroom and large loft/office area with closet. Laundry room equipped with washer and dryer! Sit out back and enjoy the private patio overlooking the nice trees. 1 car garage and don't forget to access the community swimming pool on a hot summer day!