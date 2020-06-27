10809 Claude Freeman Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262 Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Great rental just right for you! This 4 bed/2.5 bath is great for families of any size and for entertaining. Has an open layout with more than enough storage space. Located in a great neighborhood close to university area and major roads for convenient commutes too and from work. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
