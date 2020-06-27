10809 Claude Freeman Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental just right for you! This 4 bed/2.5 bath is great for families of any size and for entertaining. Has an open layout with more than enough storage space. Located in a great neighborhood close to university area and major roads for convenient commutes too and from work. Won't last long!