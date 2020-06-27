All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

10809 Claude Freeman Drive

10809 Claude Freeman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10809 Claude Freeman Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental just right for you! This 4 bed/2.5 bath is great for families of any size and for entertaining. Has an open layout with more than enough storage space. Located in a great neighborhood close to university area and major roads for convenient commutes too and from work. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 Claude Freeman Drive have any available units?
10809 Claude Freeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10809 Claude Freeman Drive have?
Some of 10809 Claude Freeman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 Claude Freeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10809 Claude Freeman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 Claude Freeman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10809 Claude Freeman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10809 Claude Freeman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10809 Claude Freeman Drive offers parking.
Does 10809 Claude Freeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10809 Claude Freeman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 Claude Freeman Drive have a pool?
No, 10809 Claude Freeman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10809 Claude Freeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 10809 Claude Freeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 Claude Freeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10809 Claude Freeman Drive has units with dishwashers.
